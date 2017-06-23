× Suspects try to drive stolen Jeep into Parker gun shop in attempted smash-and-grab

PARKER, Colo. — Suspects tried to drive a stolen Jeep into a gun shop early Friday morning in another attempted smash-and-grab in the metro area, the Parker Police Department said.

The attempted robbery happened at 3 a.m. at Pony Express Firearms (10970 S. Parker Road).

The driver attempted to drive through the front entrance of the store but was stopped by a concrete barrier.

An unknown number of suspects were seen by a witness leaving the scene in another vehicle that went northbound on Parker Road.

No weapons were taken, police said. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is assisting police with the investigation.

No description of the suspects or the second vehicle were released.

Multiple gun stores in the metro area have been hit in recent weeks, including in Lakewood and Littleton.

The ATF has offered a $10,000 reward after 45 weapons were taken from three gun shops since April.