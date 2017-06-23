Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Michael Hartkop is the co-founder of Solar Roast Coffee. It's the world's only commercial solar-powered coffee roaster and wholesale solar-roasted coffee distributor. Solar Roast Coffee is a finalist in the Colorado’s Companies to Watch Program for 2017. Solar Roast is only the third company from Pueblo to have ever made the prestigious list and is also going to be celebrating its 10th anniversary in Pueblo on July 4, 2017.