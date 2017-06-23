You can skip the stinky bug spray this Summer and wear a deet-free insect repellent band instead. They're made by Bug Band, and their vapors form a protective shield around you that repels mosquitoes, flies, gnats, and fleas. You can wear them on your wrists or ankles, or attach them to belt loops, backpacks, pet collars, or strollers. They glow in the dark, are waterproof, and are effective for up to 120 hours if you seal them in their package between uses. They're $4.95 each at BugBand.net.
Skip the Stinky Bug Spray this Summer
