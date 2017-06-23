× Russian military assisting in search for missing Colorado man

DENVER — Colorado Representative Mike Coffman says specialized mountain search and rescue teams and Russian military helicopters are aiding in the search for Littleton Police Officer Steven Beare, who recently disappeared while climbing Mount Elbrus.

In a statement made on Twitter, Coffman said his office will “continue working closely with the Russian embassy in Washington, D. C. and the U.S. embassy in Moscow to resolve this matter and bring Steven home to his wife Olivia & his family.”

My statement on today's meeting with the Russian Ambassador: pic.twitter.com/kCqhvRZYcz — Rep. Mike Coffman (@RepMikeCoffman) June 23, 2017

Olivia Beare said her husband’s plan was to solo climb Mount Elbrus starting on June 14, summit on June 15 and return to base camp on June 16. Heavy snow hit the mountain during that time frame and Steven Beare did not report back.

On Friday, Olivia posted on Facebook that no United States military personnel will go to Russia to help in the search. She has hired a private group for search and rescue, including two helicopters, and is asking highly-experienced climbers to volunteer and help in the search.

Mount Elbrus is at 18,510 feet and is the highest mountain in Russia and Europe. It’s in the Caucasus Mountains in southern Russia.

The Beare family is accepting donations to assist with the rescue.