× Police officer removes large snake from Westminster home

WESTMINSTER, Colo. – The Facebook thread on Westminster Police Department’s page quickly turned into a “best caption contest” Friday, after the department posted a picture of one of it’s officers holding a rather large snake just after 8 a.m.

The post saying in part ” you never really know what calls your shift is going to bring you. In this case, it was investigating an unwanted trespasser on a citizen’s property. The sssuspect was taken into custody…and safely relocated to some nearby open space.”

The post went on to say Animal Management and Police Officers don’t typically respond to calls about snakes. Pointing out the reptiles are a natural and necessary part of the wildlife and usually go about their business when left alone.

Being left alone was not in the cards for Westminster PD after some fun-loving Facebook fans started responding.

While the puns persssssisted, many residents also expressed concern for the snake.

While most of the posts commended the officer for a job well done!

Some posts worried about the location of the incident, fearing it may be their own neighborhood. The department did say the snake was found in the area of 124th and Huron. As for It’s current location, that is now unclear.