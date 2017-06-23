New Snapchat feature pinpoints your location; how to turn it off

Millions of people post the details of their daily lives on Snapchat, but now there’s worry that the sharing app may be getting a tad too intrusive.

A new feature on the app, Snap Map, pinpoints a user’s location whenever and wherever the app is being used.

Called an Actionmoji, the small cartoons indicate on a map where the user is in real time, whether or not the photos they’ve shared intentionally specify their location.

A post on the Snapchat blog states that the feature will allow users to “see what’s happening, find your friends and get inspired to go on an adventure.”

While some adults may find the new feature fun, other parents believe the app has stepped over the line into potentially dangerous oversharing.

Parents concerned the new feature may put their children’s safety in jeopardy need to know safeguards that can be put in place. Parents can find an illustrated guide to erasing the GPS feature below.

Users must opt-in to “Snap Maps,” meaning your child’s location won’t be shared unless they’ve chosen to do so.

It’s possible to share location with only certain people. Additionally, users can use “Ghost Mode,” which blocks any other users, including friends, from viewing where a user is sharing their photos.

Snapchat will designate places where a glut of photos are being taken as “heat spots,” which the company believes should motivate other users to get out and take pictures of their own adventures.

A statement by the company outlined a user’s ability to maintain privacy. “Nothing happens without your consent,” they said. “You share what you want to share. You need to choose to add friends, you need to opt-in to make yourself visible on Snap Map, you need to select the friends you have first approved so they can see you on Snap Map, you need to opt in to post to Our Story and choose to make your Snaps visible.”

Snap Map’s product designer, Jack Brody, said in an interview with Refinery29 that the feature was intended to cater to an unmet need. “One of the habits we’ve seen with our users is that they’ll take a snap where they are, put on the geofilter, and post it to their story with a caption like ‘hit me up,'” he said. “They’re basically saying come hang out with me here.”

How to turn off Snap Maps

It’s possible to share location with only certain people. Open the app’s “settings” to manage your GPS privacy.

