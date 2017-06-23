New bomb-tracking device, app help keep Colorado Springs officers safe

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Need to know about explosive devices? There’s an app for that and the Colorado Springs Police Department is using it.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives created a mobile bomb arson tracking system.

When a suspicious package is called in, police can upload pictures and information through the BATS app to keep surrounding departments informed.

“For day-to-day operations, it does help us, especially across those jurisdictional boundaries,” Sgt. Chris Arseneau said.

“For us to be able to communicate like that and share information with our federal partners, as well who’d like to track all this in case we do need additional resources from civil support teams or whatnot.”

The Regional Explosives Unit was one of the first squads in the country to pilot the app in 2015. The department’s feedback helped mold the new release of the app that is now nationwide.