Mother of 3 one step closer to deportation, advocacy groups call on lawmakers to intervene

DENVER - A mother of three is one step closer to being deported, and her family, attorneys and advocacy groups are calling on Colorado lawmakers to intervene before she's sent to Mexico.

Ilse Cristinia Rodriguez-Sagarnaga came to the U.S. illegally with her family when she was five years old. She's now 30 with a husband and three girls, all under the age of four. She was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers Wednesday after her request for a temporary stay was denied.

Friday morning she was moved from Colorado to a holding center in Arizona. Her attorney, James Lamb, says she'll go from that center in Arizona to Mexico unless someone can stop the deportation.

"Cristina will now suffer the consequences of a choice that was not hers, to come to this country at a young age. And her children are now going to suffer those same consequences," said Lamb.

Rodriguez-Sagarnaga has three misdemeanors on her record. Her attorney says the charges stem from a case involving an abusive ex-partner. A judge ordered her to leave the U.S. She was granted a temporary stay, but it expired and her request for another temporary stay was denied.

"As a mother, her heart is broken. As someone who believes in this country, her heart is broken. But I know Cristina. She is an amazingly strong woman," said Gabriela Flora with American Friends Service Committee.

A spokesperson with ICE would not do an interview about Rodriguez-Sagarnaga's case but repeated a statement that pointed out her criminal record and that she was ordered to leave four years ago.

Rodriguez-Sagarnaga's children are U.S. citizens and will continue to live in the U.S. Lamb said the decision to keep them here is based on Rodriguez-Sagarnaga's lack of a support system in Mexico as well as better opportunities for the children in the U.S.

"This is a very hard time for her, and she is doing the best she can under circumstances