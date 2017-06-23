× MOMS Kids Consignment Sale

Who: MOMS (Mothers of Multiples Society)

What: Kids Consignment Sale

When: Saturday, August 12th from 9am-2pm

Where: Douglas County Fairgrounds (click for map)

FOX31 is proud to support this year’s MOMS Consignment Sale and Car Seat Inspection. Thanks to two adorable 15-month olds, FOX31’s own Aristea Brady is a passionate member of this organization and loves to spread the awareness of their mission to keep kids safe.

The Kids Consignment Sale is the MOMS semi-annual fundraiser that helps support their ongoing efforts. Named one of the Top 10 Consignment Sales in the country, proceeds from the sale go toward their mission of keeping kids safe. Visitors can expect to shop a wide variety of gently used baby gear and activities. The public is invited to come shop from 10am-2pm, but expecting moms and moms with babies under 6 months of age are invited to shop the New Moms pre-sale that begins at 9am.

There will also be a car seat safety inspection available! More than 90% of car seats are used incorrectly so be sure to stop by and get yours inspected by a child passenger safety technician.

For more info visit www.mothersofmultiples.com.