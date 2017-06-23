Med-Fit Weight Loss Tip of the Week: Vitamins and Minerals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When you're trying to lose weight, it can be easy to forget to incorporate vitamins and minerals into your diet. But which ones should you be taking to help your metabolism? Our Weight Loss Expert, Dr. Angela Tran, is back with her Weight Loss Tips of the Week.

If you want more sound advice, you can call Doctor Angela for a free consultation at (303)321-0023. Med-Fit Medical Weight Loss designs custom programs with input and oversight from a real doctor. Find them online at DenverWeightLossClinic.com