Local restaurateur to appear on cooking show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

“Scraps,” a new culinary series produced by Katie Couric, premiered just one month ago. This week, Couric turns her camera toward Denver, with a new episode featuring local restaurateur Biju Thomas. The series follows national Sur La Table Chef Joel Gamoran as he travels to 10 different cities across the U.S. creating incredible feasts in unexpected places, using food waste and scraps. Chef Gamoran has less than a day to source ingredients, build a full menu and create a meal in his 1963 Volkswagen bus, which doubles as a mobile kitchen.

Thomas, owner of Biju’s Little Curry Shop, visits local farmers markets with Chef Gamoran looking for out-of-the-box ingredients that he will later use to build a full menu.

“Scraps” airs Sundays on the FYI Network at 8:30 p.m. MST.