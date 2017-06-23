Knuckle Lights Make it Easy to See and Be Seen During Dusk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Summer is here, so you might find yourself spending more time outdoors at night, getting in a late workout or camping. You need to be able to get around safely, and Knuckle Light Colors make it easy to see and be seen during the dusk to dawn hours. They are designed to be worn on the front of your hands, in perfect position to light your way while keeping your hands free. They come with adjustable silicone straps to fit any hand size, and they're waterproof. They're $59.99 at KnuckleLights.com.