Keep Your Home Stink Free with Remodeez

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Remodeez can keep your athletic shoes, gym bag, and your home stink free. They're made with activated charcoal from coconut husks to absorb odor at the source, so you don't have to worry about harsh chemicals. They come in four handy sizes and colors with designs for footwear, home, travel, and your car. They last up to a year, and can be placed in the sun as needed to recharge. You can find them at Target or Remodeez.com for $9.99.