June gloom: Rain, wind, below-average temperatures move into metro area

DENVER — A cold front pushed into Colorado late Thursday night, bringing rain, wind and much cooler temperatures for the Friday morning commute from Denver to Boulder to Fort Collins, and across the eastern Plains.

Skies will gradually clear in the afternoon, but highs will only reach the upper 60s. On Tuesday, Denver set a record high of 99 degrees and just missed a record on Wednesday with a high of 98.

It will not be a typical summer weekend along the Front Range. Temperatures will stay in the 70s on Saturday and Sunday as another cold front moves into the area. There is a 10 percent chance of afternoon storms each day.

Things will return to normal next week with sunshine most days along with temperatures back into the 80s and 90s.

The cold fronts will mainly affect the mountains east of the Continental Divide with isolated thunderstorms, rain showers and fog through Sunday.

Areas west of the Divide will stay sunny and warm with highs ranging from the mid-70s to mid-80s.

