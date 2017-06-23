Inaugural Good Food 100 Restaurants List

Good food is more than just taste. Beginning today, it is about the important influence and role restaurants have in supporting sustainable food systems with the release of the first annual Good Food 100 Restaurants List from the Good Food Media Network. The list is based on self-reported annual food purchasing data, independently verified by NSF Responsible Sourcing. Restaurants are rated with two to six links—symbolizing links in the food chain—based on the percent of total food costs spent to support state, regional and national ‘good food’ producers and purveyors. A corresponding economic assessment conducted by the Business Research Division, Leeds School of Business at the University of Colorado Boulder measuring the dollar impact locally, regionally and nationally by these restaurants will be available this summer.
