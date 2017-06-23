Healthy Recipes for Men’s Health Month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

June is Men's Health Month. Whether it's your dad, husband or brother, chances are you have a man that you care about in your life. Courtney Kiang, Registered Dietitian from The Little Clinic, joined us this morning with some great tips on how to keep the males in your life healthy.

Remember, Courtney and the other Dietitians at The Little Clinic inside select King Soopers would love to help you. For more information about pricing and services for you, your family, or your business, just send an email to Dietitians@TheLittleClinic.com. And be sure to follow them on Instagram.

Courtney brought some recipes with her today. Here's some heart-healthy recipes for you to make with your loved ones.

Veggie Stuffed Tomatoes

Ingredients:

2 medium tomatoes

1/2 small carrot

1/2 celery rib, sliced

1/2 small onion, peeled

1 small garlic clove, peeled

1/4 teaspoon dried oregano

2 teaspoons olive oil

1 tablespoon white wine or vegetable broth

1/3 cup dry bread crumbs

2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese

3 to 4 fresh basil leaves, thinly sliced

Directions

Cut a thin slice off the top of each tomato. Leaving a 1/2-in. shell, scoop out and reserve pulp. Invert tomatoes onto paper towels to drain.

Meanwhile, in a food processor, cover and process the carrot, celery, onion, garlic and reserved pulp until finely chopped. In large skillet, sauté vegetable mixture and oregano in oil until tender. Add wine or broth; simmer, uncovered, for 2 minutes or until liquid is reduced by half. Remove from the heat; cool slightly. Stir in the breadcrumbs, Parmesan cheese and basil.

Stuff tomatoes; replace tops. Place in a shallow baking dish coated with cooking spray. Bake, uncovered, at 350° for 15-20 minutes or until heated through.

Yield: 2 servings

Beef and Garden Vegetable Pizza

Ingredients:

1 pound Ground Beef (95% lean)

1/2 cup shredded carrots

1/2 cup chopped red bell pepper

1/2 cup frozen chopped broccoli, defrosted, drained well

4 whole wheat pita breads (6-inch diameter)

1/2 cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese

3 tablespoons finely chopped fresh cilantro leaves (optional)

Pizza Sauce Ingredients:

1 cup water

1 can (6 ounces) tomato paste

3 tablespoons packed brown sugar

1 tablespoon reduced-sodium soy sauce

1 tablespoon minced fresh ginger

2 cloves garlic, minced

Directions

Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 1/2-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Remove from skillet with slotted spoon. Set aside.

Combine sauce ingredients in same skillet bring to boil. Reduce heat; simmer 3 to 4 minutes or until slightly thickened. Add carrots, bell pepper and broccoli; cook 3 to 4 minutes or until vegetables are tender. Stir in beef.

Spread 1 cup beef mixture evenly over each pita; top with 2 tablespoons cheese. Place on baking sheet sprayed with nonstick cooking spray. Bake in 400°F oven 10 to 12 minutes or until heated through and cheese is melted. Sprinkle cilantro evenly over pizzas, if desired.

Yield: 4 servings