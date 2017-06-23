Food Truck Friday: The Comforts of Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Amy Younce and Rae Ann DeCuio are the owners of The Comforts of Home. They are in the middle of their second season with the food truck, serving up gourmet panini sandwiches and soft serve ice cream. They have a variety of options to accommodate everybody’s taste buds from their spin on a Cubano to the Caprese sandwich for a lighter meal. Our sauces, for our panini’s, are all made in house. They mainly focus on the southern part of the Denver metro area, but do go as far north as downtown Denver.

Here's a look at some of the food they serve:

Cubano panini with roasted shredded pork, bacon, homemade mustard aioli, sweet/spicy pickles and Swiss cheese, served on a ciabatta roll

Chipotle Beef with seasoned beef, homemade chipotle mayo, cheddar cheese, peppers and onions served on a ciabatta roll

Turkey & Apple Panini with deli style turkey breast, Havarti cheese, homemade cranberry jalapeno jelly and sliced apples on sourdough

Caprese Panini with fresh Mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, avocado spread, pesto and a balsamic drizzle on sourdough

Flavor Burst Soft Serve Ice Cream—vanilla, chocolate, black cherry, butter pecan, strawberry, mocha, pineapple, banana & blue goo cotton candy