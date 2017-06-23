× Five Years Since Start of Devastating Waldo Canyon Fire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Friday, June 23 marks five years since the start of one of the most devastating wildfires in Colorado history.

The fire burned 18,000 acres and destroyed 346 homes.

While the burn scar is healing, the emotional recovery for neighbors affected by the fire has been a long and slow process.

Flash flooding was a huge concern after the fire, because it had been so intense. Local leaders spent at least $50 million on retention ponds and other structures to protect lives and property downstream.

The Mountain Shadows neighborhood is commemorating the anniversary with a picnic and concert from 6 until 8 p.m. Monday at Mountain Shadows Community Park.