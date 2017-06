AURORA, Colo. — A man was killed in a stabbing that is being investigated as a homicide, the Aurora Police Department said Friday.

The stabbing happened about 10 a.m. in the 13000 block of East 13th Avenue, between Peoria Street and Interstate 225.

The man, whose name and age were not released, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No suspect information was released by police. Police have not said what led to the stabbing.