F-16 Thunderbird crashes at Dayton Air Show

DAYTON, Ohio — An F-16 Thunderbird was flipped over by a strong gust of wind Friday.

The F-16D Fighting Falcon crashed into the grass as it taxied to the staging area following a performance at the Dayton Air Show at around 12:20 p.m.

Before the rollover at Dayton International Airport, the military plane flew the unfriendly skies as gusts reached up to 30 mph and heavy rain showered the area, sometimes pouring down as much as two inches per hour.

According to the Dayton Daily News, a CareFlight unit responded to the crash and the pilot of the plane was extracted.

WHIO reports Dayton police and the CareFlight medic unit have taken the pilot to the hospital. The pilot has not been identified and the pilot’s condition is unknown.

A post issued on the U.S. Air Force Thunderbird’s Facebook page reads: “The United States Air Force Thunderbirds were conducting a single-ship familiarization flight on Friday June 23, 2017. Upon landing there was a mishap at the Dayton International Airport with an F-16D Fighting Falcon at approximately 12:20 p.m. Emergency services are on the scene. We will provide more information as it becomes available.”