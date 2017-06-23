× Express lane tolls may change for US 36 and I-25

Express lane tolls on US 36 and I-25 may be changing.

The private company that manages the lanes is proposing raising tolls on US 36 by 15 to 35 cents. In some places it would drop between 10 and 60 cents.

The new rates will not be set until a July meeting with public comment.

The High Performance Transportation Enterprise Board meeting is July 19th, starting at 11:30 a.m.

It will be at CDOT Headquarters Auditorium, 4201 E. Arkansas Avenue in Denver.

According to the Boulder Daily Camera, between July 2015 and December 2016, U.S. 36 tolls had generated about $4.75 million.