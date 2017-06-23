Every Body Yoga

Many people walk into a yoga studio and instantly feel intimidated by everyone in the room. But one plus size woman is out to change that. She says yoga is for every body and she's blazing a new trail in the fitness industry. Kathie J from the Fox31 Everyday Show got to meet Jessamyn and get some yoga tips.
