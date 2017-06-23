× Edgewater police officer seriously hurt after chase, fight with DUI suspect

EDGEWATER, Colo. — An Edgewater police officer was seriously hurt following the pursuit of an alleged DUI driver and physical altercation early Friday.

Officers chased Connor Michael Dougherty, 26, who was on a motorized scooter. He was wanted for suspicion of DUI. This happened at about 2 a.m. Friday.

“Dougherty wrecked the scooter in the parking lot of Jefferson High School and fought with the officers when they attempted to put him into custody,” a statement from Edgewater police said. The school is at 2305 Pierce Street.

Corporal Michael Nesbitt suffered respiratory and cardiac arrest as a result of strain during the fight. The police department said he was in critical condition and in intensive care at Lutheran Hospital.

The suspect was also taken to the hospital and later released. He was booked into the Jefferson County Jail on multiple charges to include second degree assault of a peace officer.