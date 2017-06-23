Denver Public Schools sued over ‘family enterprise’ inside school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The Denver Public Schools district is facing a pair of federal lawsuits this week for its alleged failure to monitor a principal, her charity-organizer husband, and sex-offender son.

Two former PUSH Academy employees separately claim, among other things, harassment, hostile work environment and retaliation.

A FOX31 Problem Solvers investigation last summer exposed a tangled web of financial dealings and nepotism connecting DPS, the PUSH Academy, a non-profit called Youth Adults for Positive Action and the well-connected Robertson family. All are named in the pair of civil lawsuits.

"It`s a very difficult environment to work at," former PUSH Academy counselor Adam Federspill told FOX31 on Friday. "I let my employer know that I was being discriminated against at the school and that`s when the retaliation began for me."

Federspill claimed in a lawsuit filed in federal court, he was called derogatory, demeaning, racist names (“Lazy, Entitled Cracker) by then PUSH Academy Principal Angela Robertson.

During the 2015-2016 school year, records show Robertson was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation. Sources tell FOX31 she was allowed to resign before the conclusion of an internal DPS investigation. DPS has refused to release reports or records connected to Robertson’s resignation.

Part of the allegations against principal Robertson was that DPS allowed her to provide, for free, an office for her husband Charles inside the public school for his side-business -- a charity called Young Adults for Positive Action or YAPA.

Internal school logs also revealed to FOX31 that Charles Robertson had master keys to the PUSH -- despite him being a felon previously convicted of embezzling property from the City of Denver.

Last summer, our cameras caught him loading some rather expensive taxpayer-purchased school property into his personal truck out the back door of the PUSH academy after-hours. After learning of our recordings, the district demanded the return of at least four cameras taken while we watched.

According to Federspill's suit "teachers at PUSH were required by Mrs. Robertson to take part in YAPA activities."

It also said and that his principal "allowed her husband Charles, who was not a DPS employee, to make decisions about DPS funds ... and used DPS resources to further the family enterprise YAPA."

Federspill told FOX31 he wanted parents to know, there are a number of caring teachers who either work at or used to work at the PUSH academy. They're eager to give students a great education, but DPS leadership needs to put a stop to employee abuses.

"There are other individuals out there who care a lot about this and they`re strong - extremely strong,” Federspill said. “I`m not a crusader. I`m not a crusader. I am just somebody who said ‘no.’ Education needs some help right now. It can’t just be me. It’s in a crisis at this time.”

Federspill, in fact, is not alone in his concerns about PUSH and the Robertsons

Another federal suit, filed this week by another former PUSH employee, Matthew Neely, claimed without his consent Angela Robertson "called a surprise staff meeting to inform everyone that (he) had been diagnosed with cancer."

Documents filed in federal court by Neely also said that Robertson allowed her registered sex offender son, Kendall, to be present on campus despite his conviction of having inappropriate sexual interactions with female DPS students.

As FOX31 reported last year, Kendall Robertson was arrested, then convicted of “invasion of privacy for sexual gratification.” The charges stemmed from incidents were Robertson trolled through minor’s cell phones, looking for inappropriate pictures and videos.

On Friday, DPS sent the FOX31 Problem Solvers a statement in regard to Federspill’s lawsuit.

"This week, Denver Public Schools received a copy of a lawsuit filed by a school counselor who resigned in October 2016. The lawsuit describes complaints about his former supervising principal who resigned from the district more than a year ago. Our legal counsel are reviewing the documents filed with the court in anticipation of responding to the lawsuit in August. Due to the pending litigation, we cannot comment further."

We have attempted to contact the Robertson family for comment, but have not heard back.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers have also confirmed agents from the Denver FBI office still have an active, open criminal investigation into what is being described by sources as "financial dealings" inside the PUSH academy.