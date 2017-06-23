Curoxen First-Aid Ointment – All Natural and 5x More Effective than Other Products

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you happen to get a bug bite or scrape while you're enjoying the great outdoors this Summer, it's a good idea to have a product like Curoxen First Aid Ointment in your bag. Curoxen doesn't contain any artificial antibiotics, which carry a significant allergy risk and contribute to antibiotic resistance. It's the first and only organic, all-natural ointment with just three simple ingredients: organic olive oil, calendula, and lavender essential oils. It was tested and proven to be five times more effective at killing bacteria than any other product on the market.