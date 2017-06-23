If you happen to get a bug bite or scrape while you're enjoying the great outdoors this Summer, it's a good idea to have a product like Curoxen First Aid Ointment in your bag. Curoxen doesn't contain any artificial antibiotics, which carry a significant allergy risk and contribute to antibiotic resistance. It's the first and only organic, all-natural ointment with just three simple ingredients: organic olive oil, calendula, and lavender essential oils. It was tested and proven to be five times more effective at killing bacteria than any other product on the market.
Curoxen First-Aid Ointment – All Natural and 5x More Effective than Other Products
