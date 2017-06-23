Colorado Springs soldier reunited with stray dog rescued from Egypt

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A Colorado Springs soldier was reunited with a dog she rescued in Egypt at Denver International Airport late Thursday night.

U.S. Army Major Aicha Hull was on deployment in Egypt when she befriended Nala after finding the dog with a wound from a dog fight.

Hull helped clean the dog's wound and kept it away from other dogs as it healed. Nala Juliet would sleep on a chair in Hull's barracks.

The military mascot program that allows soldiers to keep dogs at the base was being discontinued, so Hull contacted SPCA International to rescue Juliet and bring her to Colorado Springs.

"I didn't have the hardest of deployment, but you're still separated from your friends, your family," Hull said. "She was kind of my pseudo family over there. So I'm excited to bring her home."