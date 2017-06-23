It's really important to stay hydrated when you're working out, camping, or hiking in the Summer heat. The Hydaway is a pocket-sized water bottle fit for any adventure. You simply flip the straw up and expand the bottle until it's fully open. Once your water runs out, you can collapse the bottle back down to being just an inch thick for easy storage in a backpack or fanny pack. They're reusable and dishwasher safe, and taste and odor-free. The bottles come in 12 and 21 ounce sizes in a variety of colors. They're $20 at HydawayBottle.com.
Collapsible Water Bottles Make Hydrating Convenient
