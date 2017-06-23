× Boulder County man who shot neighbor in squirrel-feeding dispute found guilty

BOULDER, Colo. — A man accused of shooting his neighbor over a squirrel-feeding dispute was found guilty Friday by a Boulder County jury.

Jon Barbour, 60, was convicted of second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault after a four-day trial.

The jury started deliberations Thursday afternoon before returning the conviction on Friday morning.

Sentencing was scheduled for Aug. 3 before Boulder District Judge Maria Berkenkotter. Barbour faces 10 to 32 years in prison followed by a mandatory five years of parole.

Barbour had his bond revoked and he was remanded into the Boulder County Jail.

On May 12, 2016, Barbour shot his neighbor Jeffrey Browning in the buttocks after an argument about feeding squirrels in the Gunbarrel area of Boulder County.

Neighbors accused Barbour of leaving several pounds of peanuts in the area for squirrels. Barbour also put up fliers that were signed as “The Squirrel Guy.”

He became upset when he saw Browning take them down. The two got into an argument and after an exchange of words, Boulder County sheriff’s investigators said Barbour shot Browning in the buttocks then called 911.

The defense argued Barbour was acting in self-defense.