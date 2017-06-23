Body found floating in Fort Collins City Park lake identified

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A body found floating in a lake at City Park in Fort Collins was identified Friday.

The Larimer County Coroner’s Office said 23-year-old Heather Hoffman of Fort Collins was found in Sheldon Lake on Wednesday night. The cause and manner of death are still pending.

Police responded to the initial report just after 6 p.m. and found the body. Police have not said if the death is suspicious and that the investigation is ongoing.

The lake is a popular location at the park near the city’s municipal pool and golf course.