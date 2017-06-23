After a day or playing hard in the sun, or a night of sleeping on the ground or a bed roll, you may wake up with a sore neck or back. You can get relief with the Easy Applicator that allows you to apply your favorite topical pain relief lotion or gel through the massager's roller ball. You just remove the lid to fill the compartment behind the ball and then lock it in place. It's mess free and specifically targets those hard-to-reach places to relieve shoulder, upper back, and neck pain. You can apply as little or as much pressure as you need. It's $16.99 at CVS Stores or BackPainHelp.com.
Back Pain Relief with the Easy Applicator
-
Surgery-Free Relief For Your Joint Pain
-
Surgery-Free Relief For Your Joint Pain
-
Take Control of Your Pain with Stem Cell Institute of America
-
Three ways to combat back pain from sitting at your desk
-
Work Out Sore Muscles with the Worm
-
-
Get Relief From Neuropathy Pain at Front Range Medical Center
-
Avoiding back pain while doing yard work
-
Get Relief from Peripheral Neuropathy
-
Get Relief from Peripheral Neuropathy
-
Denver company looking to hire more veterans
-
-
Study: Cotton swabs send dozens of children to ERs every day
-
Do you suffer from sitting disease?
-
Does your dog have allergies? Know the symptoms