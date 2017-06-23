At least one arrested after pursuit, rollover crash in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — At least one suspect was taken into custody after a short chase ended in a crash in Jefferson County early Friday morning, the Colorado State Patrol said.

A trooper attempted to make a stop of a vehicle on West Ken Caryl Avenue about 5:35 a.m.

The vehicle didn’t stop and after a short pursuit, it crashed and rolled over at Ken Caryl Avenue and South Kipling Parkway about 5:40 a.m.

Four people were in the vehicle. At least one of them was taken into custody, the Colorado State Patrol said. No injuries were reported.

The names, ages and gender of those in the vehicle were not released.

Southbound Kipling was closed between Ken Caryl and West Chatfield Avenue for the investigation.