Which fireworks are allowed in Jefferson County?

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — With the Fourth of July coming soon, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is clarifying state law of possession of fireworks in the unincorporated areas of Jefferson County.

The best rule to follow is that any device that explodes or leaves the ground is most likely illegal anywhere in Colorado.

Illegal fireworks include but are not limited to firecrackers, cherry bombs, bottle rockets, M-80s and Roman candles.

It is illegal to sell, use or possess non-permissible fireworks in unincorporated Jefferson County. Additionally, all fireworks are prohibited in Jefferson County Open Space Parks, Denver Mountain Parks and Forest Service lands.

Examples of allowable fireworks are cylindrical or cone fountains, sparklers, toy smoke devices, snakes and glow worms.

Keep in mind: While permissible fireworks may seem harmless, they continue to account for many fireworks-related injuries each year.

To report illegal fireworks, residents may call the Jefferson County fireworks hotline at 303-271-8200.

Any person who violates the laws pertaining to the sale, possession and use of fireworks commits a class three misdemeanor and may face a fine of up to $750. For more information on fireworks safety, visit www.jeffcosheriff.com.