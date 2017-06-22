Video: Incredible excitement as Colorado’s Derrick White becomes a 1st round NBA draft pick

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARKER, Colo. -- Colorado's own Derrick White was selected in the first round of the NBA draft Thursday night. The San Antonio Spurs used the 29th pick to draft White.

The moment NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announced White's name is enough to give anyone goose bumps. Just check out the reaction at his watch party in the video clip above.

White is from Parker and he might have one of the best back stories of the NBA draft.

He played his first three years at the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs before transferring to Boulder his senior year to play for the Buffs.

White was the first senior selected in the first round Thursday night. Every player picked before him was younger.