DENVER -- The operator of the US 36 as well as the I-25 express toll lanes has proposed raising rates by 15 to 35 cents on average.

At the same time, tolls in some locations could actually drop anywhere from 10 to 60 cents.

The maximum price for a morning trip from Boulder to Denver would go down 40 cents.

The maximum price for an afternoon trip from Denver to Boulder would go up 75 cents.

Action will be taken on the proposed toll rate adjustment at a board meeting in July.