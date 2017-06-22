President Trump says he doesn’t have tapes of talks with Comey

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump said on Twitter that he does not have any recordings of conversations he had with fired FBI Director James Comey.

However, Trump did not rule out the possibility that tapes might exist.

…whether there are "tapes" or recordings of my conversations with James Comey, but I did not make, and do not have, any such recordings. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2017

Shortly after firing Comey, Trump stated on Twitter that Comey had “better hope that there are no ‘tapes’ of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!”

For his part, Comey told the Senate intelligence committee in testimony earlier this month, “Lordy, I hope there are tapes” because they would back his side off the story, which Trump has challenged.