Triple-A baseball leaving Colorado Springs after 2018 season

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Elmore Sports Group has announced plans to relocate the Triple-A Colorado Springs Sky Sox to San Antonio for the 2019 season.

The Single-A short season rookie-level Helena Brewers will move from Helena, Montana, to Colorado Springs in 2019.

The rookie-level club will be members of the Pioneer Baseball League and will continue to play as the Colorado Springs Sky Sox at Security Service Field.

“We are pleased to be able to continue providing affiliated professional baseball to the great city of Colorado Springs for many years to come as part of this transition,” Elmore Sports Group president D.G. Elmore said in a statement.

“The Pioneer Baseball League schedule is a much better fit for this climate here, as the schedule begins in June and runs into early September, a time where fewer games will be impacted by weather and fans will be able to enjoy the ballgames throughout the summer months.”

The move is part of a realignment of several Elmore-owned clubs that will also see the current Double-A San Antonio Missions club move to a new ballpark in Amarillo, Texas.

“For many years, it has become increasingly difficult to find a Major League Baseball team that is interested in Colorado Springs as a long-term home for their Triple-A club due to the weather and elevation, which make it hard to develop and evaluate players, particularly in the early spring months,” Elmore said.

“Moving a short season club to Colorado Springs is a perfect fit, as we have tremendous fan support, particularly during those summer months, a beautiful ballpark that will be among the finest in the Pioneer Baseball League and a solution that is beneficial for Minor League Baseball and Major League Baseball.”