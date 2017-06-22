× Trial begins for man accused of shooting neighbor over squirrel dispute

BOULDER, Colo. — One case of neighborhood violence in Boulder involved the feeding of squirrels and a bullet to the buttocks.

Now, the trial of 60-year-old Jon Barbour that began Monday will determine whether the gun wielding neighbor was acting in self-defense or if the tiff over nuts was an attempted murder.

The incident that led to the shooting happened on Willon Lane in the Gunbarrel area in May of 2016.

Neighbors accused Barbour of leaving pounds of peanuts all over the area for squirrels.

Neighbors said Barbour and a man in his 40s got into an argument over the squirrels and fliers Barbour had put up that he accused the man of ripping down.

After an exchange of words, Boulder County sheriff’s investigators said Barbour shot the man in the buttocks then dialed 911 telling dispatchers he had just shot his neighbor.

“Over some seemingly trivial disagreement, the fact that somebody might shoot someone else over it is a little, I think quite surprising to … everyone in this neighborhood,” said Dave Weigan, who lives in the area and who is a park ranger.

Weigan said it’s not healthy to feed any wild animals. Other neighbors said peanut allergies that some kids in the neighborhood have also made the situation a dangerous one.