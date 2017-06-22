Temperatures to cool by 10 degrees, but chance for afternoon storms increases

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER — After two days of near 100-degree heat, a cold front will drop temperatures across the Denver metro area on Thursday, but the threat of severe weather will increase.

Denver set a record on Tuesday by reaching 99 degrees and was one short of the record on Wednesday with a high of 98 degrees.

The cold front moving across the Front Range will drop temperatures 10 degrees, with highs in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins only reaching 89.

The trade-off is a 30 percent chance of afternoon thunderstorms. There is a slight risk the thunderstorms will turn severe with hail and high wind.

A second cold front arrives early Friday with low clouds, a few rain shows and some thunderstorms across the Front Range and eastern Plains. Highs will drop into the 70s.

A third cold front moves in late Saturday into Sunday morning with another 10-degree drop in temperatures. Highs will be in the 70s on Saturday and only in the 60s on Sunday. Both days have a 10 percent chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

