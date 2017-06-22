× Suspect in officer-involved shooting released from hospital, arrested

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora police have arrested the suspect in an officer-involved shooting Sunday after he was released from the hospital.

On June 18, officers from the Denver Police Department responded to a mid-afternoon report of felony menacing involving a gun.

It happened in the area of Elemendorf Place and Tulsa Way.

A short time later, officers located a vehicle matching the description of the suspect’s in area of East 45th Avenue and North Peoria Street.

When the officials attempted to make a traffic stop, the suspect fled and police chased the car into Aurora.

At one point during the pursuit the suspect, Keith Roberts Jr., pointed a gun at pursuing officers.

The pursuit ended at the entrance of the Robinwood Condominium complex at East Alameda Parkway and East Ohio Avenue after the suspect lost control of his vehicle and crashed.

During that time shots were fired by officers from the Denver Police Department. A gun was recovered from the suspect’s vehicle.

Roberts was arrested and booked into the Aurora Detention Center on charges of possession of a weapon by a previous offender, felony menacing with a deadly weapon, felony vehicular eluding and warrant for felony drugs out of Denver County.

Roberts may face additional charges as the investigation continues to unfold.