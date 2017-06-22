Stunning Contemporary Home For Sale in Englewood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Joana joined Chris Mygatt and Becca Damiano in a beautiful, custom contemporary home in Englewood. It has an open floor plan but still manages to feel cozy. It's almost 8,000 square feet, has six beds and seven baths, a three car garage, a chef's kitchen, and a huge yard. It's currently on the market for $1.7 million

The housing market is still going crazy in Denver. Chris's advice is to get in the market as soon as you can, don't wait! It's just going to get more challenging to find a home.

Remember to tune into Channel 2 every Sunday morning at 9 AM for the Colorado Homes Real Estate Show by Coldwell Banker to see many more of these beautiful homes and get great tips on buying and selling.