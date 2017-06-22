Starstruck driver stops in middle of busy street to get selfie with The Rock

A man who happened to spot Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson driving in the lane next to him was willing to stop traffic to get a snap shot with the movie star.

“I was driving in my pick up truck after work and my guy here pulled up beside me, recognized me and started freaking out. I rolled the passenger window down to say hello and then he REALLY freaked out,” Johnson wrote on Facebook. “Jumped out of his rig and came around to my side where he stood in the oncoming traffic lane.”

Johnson thought the whole thing was so funny, he recorded part of the encounter.

“The dude stopped his truck in the middle of the street,” Johnson laughs, as the man, who is clearly geeking out, gets his phone ready to take a selfie.

“You gonna get hit by this traffic, c’mon let’s get it,” Johnson says.

The guy is so excited, he’s practically hyperventilating.

Even so, he has the presence of mind to ask for a second photo, just in case.

The Rock gives the man a fist-bump and says, “I got the greatest fans in the world.”

(Warning: There is explicit language at about :28 seconds into the clip.)

On Facebook, Johnson thanked “the dude” for making his day.

“Making fans like this happy will always be the best part of fame,” he wrote.

While the man may have risked his life to get a selfie with his favorite star, others were quick to admit to do the same.

I'd stop my work truck in a heartbeat if that situation came up. Traffic be damned 😂 — Mike (@timetwoplay) June 21, 2017