Slim Down this Summer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The weather is heating up, and that means it's time to get the shorts and tank tops out. If you are dreading this because you still haven't lost those extra pounds, don't worry. Ed Villa from Reveal Body Contouring Centers joined us this morning to show us two non-invasive ways to slim down for Summer.

Ed and his team have two great special offers just for Colorado's Best viewers. First, he's offering six Zerona Laser Treatments for just $199, the lowest price they've ever offered. For the new and improved CoolSculpting Treatment, you can get 25% off if you call right now. These great deals are only available for the first 10 callers, so don't wait! Call and book your consultation today at (303)847-1369. You can also find them online at RevealZerona.com.