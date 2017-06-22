Senate Republicans at long last unveil health care bill

WASHINGTON — The closely guarded Senate health care bill written entirely behind closed doors finally became public Thursday in a do-or-die moment for the Republican Party’s winding efforts to repeal Obamacare.

The unveiling of the legislation marks the first time the majority of the Senate GOP conference gets a comprehensive look at the health care proposal.

With Majority Leader Mitch McConnell pressing ahead for a vote next week, senators are likely to have only a handful of days to decide whether to support or vote against the bill.

A draft circulating late Wednesday showed the Senate legislation would still make major changes to the nation’s health care system, drastically cut back on federal support of Medicaid, and eliminate Obamacare’s taxes on the wealthy, insurers and others.

The Senate plan would keep Obamacare’s subsidies to help people pay for individual coverage.

McConnell’s decision to keep the details tightly under wraps until Thursday was intentional and aimed at winning over his colleagues out of the public spotlight, but the secretive process has infuriated Democrats — and aggravated plenty of Republicans, too.

“I need the information to justify a ‘yes’ vote. I have a hard time believing that we would have that in such a short period of time,” Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin, said on Wednesday.

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham joked: “We’ll know if it’s a boy or girl tomorrow.”

McConnell has very little room for error — he can only lose two Republican votes and still pass the bill.

President Donald Trump said Wednesday night he hopes to “surprise” with a plan that has “heart.”

“I hope we are going to surprise with a really good plan,” Trump said at a campaign rally in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. “You know I’ve been talking about a plan with heart. I said add some money to it. A plan with heart, but Obamacare is dead.”

The House passed its version of health care reform last month, but while Republicans celebrated that bill with Trump at the White House, the President has since called it “mean.”