Sen. Cory Gardner begins to ‘carefully review’ Republicans’ health care bill

WASHINGTON — Colorado Republican Sen. Cory Gardner said Thursday he will begin to “carefully review” the plan to repeal the Affordable Care Act that was announced Thursday.

“This is the first I’ve viewed the legislation so I am beginning to carefully review it as we continue to look at ways to rescue Colorado from the continued negative impacts of the Affordable Care Act on our healthcare system,” Gardner said in a statement.

“It’s frustrating that instead of actually reviewing the legislative text some have decided to immediately oppose the bill before it was even introduced. This deserves serious debate, not knee-jerk reaction.”

RELATED: Full text of Senate Republicans’ health care bill

The 142-page bill is largely similar to the House passed-bill, there are some key differences.

Gardner was one of 13 Republican senators chosen to a team that was put in charge to prepare the legislation. Earlier this week, Gardner said his role was much more limited.

The secretive process has infuriated Democrats — and aggravated plenty of Republicans, too.

To pass the legislation, Republicans need 50 votes. There are 52 Republicans in the Senate, with Democrats expected to all vote against it.