Save Thousands by Refinancing Your AUTO Loan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We're all familiar with the idea of refinancing a home mortgage, but did you know you can do the same with your car loan? Most vehicle owners are paying higher than necessary interest rates, simply because they don't know how easy it is to get a better loan with lower rates. Colorado's own iLending Direct has helped thousands of people nationwide take advantage of extremely low auto interest rates, putting hundreds and even thousands of dollars back in their pockets.

iLending Direct is an award-winning company, even being named a 2017 Best Place to Work by the Denver Business Journal. Nancy Fitzgerald, CEO of iLending Direct, joined us this morning to explain how they're helping people every day.

Call iLending Direct right now, and on top of your new lower interest rate, if you mention Colorado's Best, you'll get $100 off a vehicle service contract. You can save an average of $112 a month, and thousands over the life of the loan when you refinance with iLending Direct. You'll also get to skip your first month's car payment! The Loan Experts are standing by now to take your call and guide you through the quick and easy auto refinancing process. It's all done electronically, so you never have to leave the comfort of your home. The number is (303)607-6200, or you can start the application online at iLendingDirect.com.