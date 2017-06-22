× Roadkill — it’s what’s for dinner in Oregon

OREGON — If you’ve ever passed roadkill on the side of the highway and your first thought was “yum,” you might want to take a trip to Oregon.

Oregon Governor Kate Brown recently signed a law allowing drivers with permits to harvest the meat of animals they mow down on the road.

Before June, eating certain animals struck and killed by a vehicle was illegal.

Laws established before this sweeping legislation allowed only licensed hunters to handle protected animals that became roadkill.

The new rule, however, passed the state legislature with a unanimous “yes” vote.

According to a report on OregonLive, the local Fish and Wildlife Commission has until January of 2019 to adopt rules for permits allowing the harvesting of meat from deer and elk killed on state roadways.