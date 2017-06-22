Preventing Knee Pain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Knee problems affect many of us, especially knee pain.

And personal trainers say it’s a common problem with those who sit a lot during the day.

That’s because the knees have no muscles, just ligaments and tendons and so when we just use knees to stand and sit, we strain them to the point of causing pain.

There is hope, a personal trainer at 24 Hour Fitness showed us several exercises that can help take pressure off your knees.

The first is called a “glut bridge”. You lay on the ground, legs bent , making sure your lower back is on the floor. Then push up using your waist. Do 3 sets of 10 repetitions each.

The next exercise can be done at your desk at work or at home using a chair.

Keven Spitznagel of 24 Hour Fitness says when sitting a lot, we restrict important muscles such as our hamstrings and quadriceps in the front of our thighs. So while getting up from a chair, move forward and plant your heels on the ground. Stand using your heels . This will take pressure off the knees and put it on your leg muscles.

The last exercise is your basic squat using a counter balance in front of you. Use a light dumbbell or jug of water. You hold the dumbbell close to your chest and when you start downward, move the weight out in front of you. Again do 3 sets of 10 reps each.

Do these 3 basic exercises and you should avoid future strain on the knees and alleviate the pain.