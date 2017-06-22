President Trump drives cart across putting green at New Jersey golf course

BEDMINSTER, N.J. — Golf has many etiquette rules and one of the biggest ones is to not drive a cart onto the putting green — even if you’re the president and you own the place.

Since taking office in January, President Donald Trump has spent many weekends at his properties playing golf.

Video posted to Twitter by Mike Frank shows Trump driving onto and over one of the greens at Trump National Bedminster golf course in New Jersey during a recent round.

Though it’s hard to tell where the putting surface begins and ends, carts should still be a considerable distance from the green.

Trump then drove over to the guests who were filming the encounter and engaged them in conversation.

When asked how he was playing, Trump replied, “Well, until this hole.”

Trump driving on green at Bedminster.."playing well till this hole" *knucks* @ForePlayPod pic.twitter.com/ftBmxiNrwy — Mike Frank (@MikeNFrank) June 21, 2017

The club will host the U.S. Women’s Open on July 13-16.