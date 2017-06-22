Police search for leads in months-old fatal stabbing

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora police are seeking assistance from the public after a fatal stabbing case remains unsolved.

The stabbing of 34-year-old Eriq Burrell happened on April 29 in the area of E. Iliff Avenue and S. Xanadu Way in Aurora.

The call reporting the homicide came in around 5:21 p.m.

Despite attempts to save the man, Burrell died at the hospital without pointing the finger at any suspect.

Police still don’t have a suspect in mind and the case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.