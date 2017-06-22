× Nuggets draft Donovan Mitchell, trade him to Utah for Trey Lyles and 24th pick

DENVER — The Denver Nuggets drafted Donovan Mitchell, a guard from the University of Louisville, with the 13th pick in the first round of the NBA draft Thursday night.

However, the Nuggets traded Mitchell to the Utah Jazz in exchange for forward Trey Lyles and the 24th pick in the first round of the 2017 draft.

The #Nuggets select SG Donovan Mitchell with 13th selection..

Utah drafted Lyles in the first round of the 2015 draft. He is from Saskatoon, Saskatchewan in Canada.

Lyles is 6’10” and averaged a little over 6 points and 3 rebounds per game with the Jazz last season.